The Cascade passes in Western Oregon may see the season’s first dusting of snow Friday and Saturday, a reminder to travelers to be prepared if driving conditions become dangerous.
Snow levels could drop to 4,000-4,500 feet Friday night and Saturday, the National Weather Service predicts. That could bring snow to the Santiam and Willamette passes over the Cascades and to Government Camp and the Timberline Highway.
Only light accumulations, if any, are expected, perhaps nothing more than slush with roads still warm from the summer.
The forecast means that travelers should be ready for hazardous travel conditions, with the possibility of slick, snow covered roads and poor visibility.
When in dangerous winter conditions, motorists should:
Slow down and turn off cruise controls.
Be patient and look out for other motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.
Keep fuel tank full in case you get stuck in a road closure.
Carry emergency supplies (water, food, warm clothes, flashlight, etc.).
Increase the following distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.
Keep cell phone charged up (but don’t use it while driving!)
Give snow removal equipment a wide berth and don’t pass them on the right.
Watch weather conditions along your route. Conditions could get worse.
Tune to local radio stations for update travel information.
“ODOT appreciates the patience of travelers who delay their trips and the cooperation of the traveling public to keep our highways passable,” said a press release.
For the latest driving conditions visit www.tripcheck.com, or call 511 for highway information.
