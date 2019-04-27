Even though Mountain Valley Meats’ owners and operators, Toria and Jason Johnston, only joined the Northwest Meat Processors Association this year, they decided to enter some of their products into competition at the association’s annual conference, held this year March 28-30 in Anacortes, Wash.

The association consists of members of the meat industry from all over the Pacific Northwest who enter their products into competition and the Johnstons had no expectations of winning, since they first took over Mountain Valley Meats in December of 2014, while many of their competitors had been in the meat industry for generations.

“We entered products to get critiques from the judges, to get feedback on our products,” said Toria Johnston.

A butcher shop from Montana — Lower Valley Processing Co., which has been family owned and operated since 1974 — was coming out on top in most of the competition’s 15 categories. In the smoked turkey category, however, Lower Valley Processing Co. received second place and Mountain Valley Meats won first.

“It was really amazing. We weren’t expecting it,” said Toria Johnston.

The winning smoked turkey is usually sold for Thanksgiving and Christmas, she said. “It’s really popular with the customers.”

The Johnstons first moved to Parkdale after purchasing land — and the business that came with it — from a man they met at a 4-H competition where Toria was judging. At the time, the Johnstons were looking for a career change that would allow Jason to be home more with the couple’s young children, Toria said.

“We definitely were not raised butchers,” she said, and neither had considered the career before they took over Mountain Valley Meats in 2014.

“Locally, people just want to raise their own animals and knowing where they came from is important,” Toria said, adding that there is a lot of community value to having a local butcher.

Mountain Valley Meat is located at 5605 Miller Road, Parkdale, and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. For more information, visit www.mountainvalleymeat.com.