Ice caused a plethora of traffic problems on I-84 this morning: ODOT reported at least one spinout between Hood River and Cascade Locks, and several crashes and semi-spinouts at mileposts 67-69, both west and eastbound, between Hood River and Mosier.
More trouble was reported at mileposts 70-71, with at least one crash and traffic speeding around the curve in the road; over the scanner, one OSP trooper expressed fear of speeding traffic “rear-ending our existing crash, or me.”
ODOT is currently working to get those wrecks cleared, and traffic is moving slowly between Mosier and Hood River, said ODOT Public Information Officer Don Hamilton. ODOT has been applying deicer to roads between Cascade Locks and The Dalles since last night, he said, “so that should help.”
Temperatures are expected to warm up, with a high of 33 degrees Fahrenheit expected today and highs in the mid 40s forecast for this weekend; but the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory active through 6 p.m. tonight and snow showers are forecast off and on through Friday night.
For the latest road conditions in your area, call 5-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.