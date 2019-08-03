A long-time landmark restaurant has closed and a Hood River winery will take on the space at 606 Oak St.
Brian’s Pourhouse, owned by Tim Dowdy, closed in early July and Naked Winery is moving in.
Naked’s projected opening date is Aug. 31. In the meantime, the tasting room is open at 102 Second Street until Friday, Aug. 30.
It’s not the only change for Naked, founded 14 years ago; owner and president Peter Steinfeld announced last week that the winery will open a wine bar in fall 2020 in the new Kirkland Tower on the Vancouver, Wash., waterfront — its fourth outside of Hood River. More sites are in McMinnville, Seaside and Bend, and two in South Dakota.
At the former Brian’s, the dining room and kitchen are in the process of being transformed.
Building owner Brian McNamara and Brian’s Pourhouse founder said, “It was time for a change. It’s sad in a way. It was a good place, but it’s time for a change and I’m excited for the future with Naked in the building.”
“This new location will give us a lot more space dedicated to serving amazing Naked wines,” said Marketing Coordinator Becky Williams.
“That includes outdoor seating with views of the Columbia River Gorge. There is also a lower level and patio that will be perfect for events,” Williams said. “Besides all that good stuff, we’re also going to have a kitchen dedicated to creating amazing desserts.”
She confirmed that “pretty soon, you’ll be able to come down Naked to enjoy desserts.”
She added that the location will have “more seating, lots of parking, and we’ll be doing some fun events in the new space.”
AUG. 12 EVENT
Hood River Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at Naked Winery as part of the monthly Business After Hours networking event from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Refreshments will be served and the community is welcome to attend.
