National FFA Week is Feb. 22-29. Chapters around the country are making plans to celebrate in their own creative ways. The Hood River Valley FFA Chapter has an impressive roster of FFA Week festivities. FFA Week is an opportunity to introduce our school and community to FFA.
Oregon passed House Bill 2444 this year, in turn, allowing for all students in agriculture courses to be paid FFA members. Hood River Valley High School has over 400 agriculture students passing through our program every year. HRV FFA hopes to share that we are a serious student organization that can make a huge impact on our whole school and community.
Each day of FFA Week, the Agriculture Leadership class will challenge the entire school to answer agricultural and FFA trivia questions for a chance to win prizes. Winners will be put in a drawing to win an engraved hydroflask.
We also have a dress-up day where all FFA members are asked to wear FFA gear to school. FFA members will be invited to Mrs. Bozarth’s classroom one day to enjoy root beer floats and mingle with each other. Nominations for “Kiss the Goat” will go on all week and a teacher will have to kiss a goat at our next assembly!
Our big event is an Agstravaganza on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 7-11 a.m. Our Annual Free Farmers Breakfast invites community members to come to the high school cafeteria and be served a hot breakfast from HRV FFA members in appreciation for continued support of our program. Tours of the FFA Land Lab will also be provided.
Thank you to all of our contributors, including Mountain Valley Meat, who kindly donated delicious sausage and bacon; Safeway, Rosauers, Hood River Coffee Roasters and Walmart are also donating supplies to our event.
The National FFA Organization (also known as “Future Farmers of America”) is a 501c3 career and technical student organization “dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education,” according to an official statement. Learn more at oregonffa.com.
