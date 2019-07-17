Due to risks of wildfire, Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area has issued restrictions on campfires, smoking, and other activities in National Forest System lands in the Gorge. Here’s a synopsis of the restrictions currently in effect:
No campfires (except at specific campgrounds). Building and tending open fires, including charcoal briquettes, cooking fires, and warming fires are prohibited on National Forest System lands, including picnic areas with established metal fire pits or rings. Campfires are still allowed in fire rings at Eagle Creek, Eagle Creek Overlook, and Wyeth campgrounds. Separate rules apply to Oregon and Washington state parks, so check with campground hosts or follow posted instructions. Portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel are still allowed.
No smoking. Smoking outside of vehicles, buildings, and developed recreation sites is prohibited, except in barren areas that are clear of flammable material within a three-foot diameter.
Engine restrictions: Operating an internal combustion engine is prohibited — this specifically applies to generators and chainsaws, except in areas devoid of vegetation.
Welding and torches: Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame is prohibited.
Motorized vehicles: Possessing or using motor vehicles including motorcycles, ATVs, and OHVs is prohibited on National Forest systems trails and any other Forest System land outside of roads.
These restrictions will remain in effect until there is significant moisture to lower the fire danger. Violators can be fined up to $5,000 and/or imprisoned up to six months in jail.
