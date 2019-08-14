Ed Wilder has applied to be appointed as Hood River mayor.
The City of Hood River is accepting applications for the mayoral appointment, a process that started July 15.
The position will be open because Mayor Paul Blackburn and his wife, Dr. Kristen Dillon, are moving out of state in September. (Related story, A5.)
Wilder was owner of the business Da Brewshop/Hood River Brewing Supply.
He is the second person to apply for the position. Kate McBride, a current city council member and council president, submitted her application two weeks ago. She works as land trust manager for Friends of Columbia River Gorge.
Wilder is on permanent disability after suffering a stroke in 2016. Asked why he is running, he said, “Three things: Fix the sidewalks, I want the city to purchase fast electric cars for our police, and a hyperbaric chamber for Hood River.”
(Hyperbaric therapy, available at Portland medical facilities, increases the amount of oxygen available to the bloodstream, which can prevent tissue death, promote healing and help fight infection.)
Wilder has regained much of his speaking ability, a motorized chair provides him mobility, and he is able to stand and walk on a limited basis.
Full details about the application process can be found via the “Anticipated Mayoral Vacancy” tab on the city’s website, ci.hood-river.or.us.
To be eligible to serve as mayor, a person must have resided within and been registered to vote within the City of Hood River for a continuous period of 12 months immediately preceding appointment and must continue residency during the term of office.
City employees are not eligible unless the employee’s position is substantially volunteer in nature. All city council positions are non-partisan at-large positions.
Applications are available at City Hall, 211 Second St., Hood River, or e-mail to jennifer@cityofhoodriver.com.
Candidates must include in their filing a resume describing their background and a statement of the reason(s) why they desire to be considered for appointment. Any information provided is subject to the Oregon Public Record Laws.
Applications must be received at the City Hall Building no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Interviews will happen before council on Monday, Sept. 23.
Current council members are also eligible to apply, so the potential is there for councilors to interview other councilors for the appointment.
A council subcommittee will develop questions that will be included, along with the applications, in the Sept. 23 meeting packet, providing an opportunity for all applicants to see the questions ahead of the interviews.
