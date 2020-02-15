Newcomers to the Hood River County political field have filed for office in the May 19 Primary Election.
Paul Henke of Hood River filed for County Board of Commissioners and is the first challenger to enter into a board race. Henke has filed for Hood River Position 2, currently held by Rich McBride.
Another new challenger is Sean Kallery of Hood River, who is running for Hood River County District Attorney, currently held by John Sewell.
Les Perkins, the longest current-serving Hood River County Commissioner, has filed for another term for Position 1. Perkins, a co-founder of Farmers Conservation Alliance, was first elected in 2000. He lives in Mt. Hood.
Judge Karen Ostrye, a Hood River resident, has filed for another term for Circuit Court Dist. 7, Position 3.
Kallery is an assistant with the Marion County District Attorney’s office and Hood River resident since 2017. Sewell has been district attorney since 1998; he has run unopposed each election since 2000, except for 2012.
As of press time, neither Sewell nor McBride had filed for re-election.
The deadline for filing for state and local offices is March 10, with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office for the district attorney and court positions, and Hood River County elections for all others.
Henke is a lieutenant with the Hood River Fire Department, and in his first attempt at elected office. His wife, Susan Johnson, is a former City Council Member.
Henke said he wants to bring a new perspective to the county’s budget crisis. “Another way to look at the budget problem is that it’s really a revenue problem. We need to come up with a way to at least keep the revenue we have. Some of the services that may be cut, whatever revenue they provide, you won’t have that any more.”
Kallery has been in his current position since the summer of 2017 and said he has handled cases ranging from harassment to manslaughter in the first degree and attempted murder in the first degree.
“One of those homicide cases brought me to Hood River, where I became acquainted with the people in the Hood River District Attorney’s Office,” Kallery said.
In previously-reported filings, incumbents Sheriff Matt English and Board President Mike Oates both filed for election: English for his third four-year term and Oates for this second two-year term.
Paul Henke of Hood River filed for County Board of Commissioners and is the first challenger to enter into a board race. Henke has filed for Hood River Position 2, currently held by Rich McBride.
Another new challenger is Sean Kallery of Hood River, who is running for Hood River County District Attorney, currently held by John Sewell.
Les Perkins, the longest current-serving Hood River County Commissioner, has filed for another term for Position 1. Perkins, a co-founder of Farmers Conservation Alliance, was first elected in 2000. He lives in Mt. Hood.
Judge Karen Ostrye, a Hood River resident, has filed for another term for Circuit Court Dist. 7, Position 3.
Kallery is an assistant with the Marion County District Attorney’s office and Hood River resident since 2017. Sewell has been district attorney since 1998; he has run unopposed each election since 2000, except for 2012.
As of press time, neither Sewell nor McBride had filed for re-election.
The deadline for filing for state and local offices is March 10, with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office for the district attorney and court positions, and Hood River County elections for all others.
Henke is a lieutenant with the Hood River Fire Department, and in his first attempt at elected office. His wife, Susan Johnson, is a former City Council Member.
Henke said he wants to bring a new perspective to the county’s budget crisis. “Another way to look at the budget problem is that it’s really a revenue problem. We need to come up with a way to at least keep the revenue we have. Some of the services that may be cut, whatever revenue they provide, you won’t have that any more.”
Kallery has been in his current position since the summer of 2017 and said he has handled cases ranging from harassment to manslaughter in the first degree and attempted murder in the first degree.
“One of those homicide cases brought me to Hood River, where I became acquainted with the people in the Hood River District Attorney’s Office,” Kallery said.
In previously-reported filings, incumbents Sheriff Matt English and Board President Mike Oates both filed for election: English for his third four-year term and Oates for this second two-year term.
VOTE NOTES
Ballots will go out in early May; this year, for the first time, under state law, postage is pre-paid. The deadline to register to vote in Oregon is April 28.
Call the County Elections office at 541-386-1442 if you have questions.
Ballots will go out in early May; this year, for the first time, under state law, postage is pre-paid. The deadline to register to vote in Oregon is April 28.
Call the County Elections office at 541-386-1442 if you have questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.