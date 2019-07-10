A new fireworks law takes effect in Hood River this year based on a new ordinance approved by city council last fall restricting the sale of and use of fireworks in the city limits.
City Ordinance 2047 was adopted in November of 2018. The ordinance allows the sale of fireworks only between June 23 and July 7 and prohibits fireworks use or discharge from July 15 through Nov. 15 each year. From Nov. 16 to July 14, use of fireworks are allowed with exceptions during fire emergencies or burn bans declared by the Hood River Fire Chief.
“This new local ordinance is a result of heightened fire risk locally during what has always been considered fire season,” said Fire Chief Damian Leonard. “Natural high winds in the area, warm temperatures and drier conditions intensify dangers, raising threats even in areas that may seem safe.”
Oregon State Law allows local government to prohibit or exercise limitations on fireworks sales and use, said a press release. For further information, contact Hood River Fire & EMS at 541-386-3939.
