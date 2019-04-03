Saturday masonry work is among the steps taken to make up for lost time due to the winter weather in February on the May Street School building project.

“We’re getting back on schedule and we will have a finished school done on time,” said project supervisor Mike Carter of general contractor Kirby Nagelhout Construction.

The project area, bordered by Ninth, 10th and Pine streets, is a proverbial hub of activity, with lift vehicles, forklifts and other mobile equipment regularly traveling the streets.

The existing school is on schedule for demolition this summer, after kids are all done for the year. Carter said he and subcontractors are firming up the demolitions plans this spring.

Right now, the existing building on the north side disguises the oval-shaped, north-facing outdoor commons area, and the distinctive beams of the covered play structure.

Generally, to go to the center of the campus and inside the new building is to get a firm sense of the size and scale of the facility as designed for opening in September.

The new entryway of the school will be on 10th street, to the west and around the corner from the current one on May Street.

The interior commons and classroom groups known as neighborhoods are taking shape, and the east, south and west sides of the new structure have sealed-in windows and walls. Still in progress is the more complicated “curtain wall” window design, facing the commons, with expanses of glass in some areas and roll-up doors in others.

The blue exterior wall moisture membrane seen throughout the exterior is gradually being covered by a brick facade. The corners are distinguished by two-sided window areas.

On the southwest corner, crews last week were installing insulated roofing material, and a protective board and thick membrane layers on top to keep the interior dry. The tall white stacks of roofing material make the roof seem taller, for now.