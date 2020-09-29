A new program was launched this week by the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS). The program helps people who work in Oregon and need to quarantine or self-isolate due to exposure to COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms, but do not have access to COVID-19 related paid sick leave.
Those who qualify are eligible to receive $120 per-day for up to 10 working days ($1,200 total) during the time they need to quarantine.
To apply, visit oregon.gov/covidpaidleave or call 833-685-0850 (toll-free) or 503-947-0130.
To be eligible for the program, you must meet all the following requirements:
- Work in Oregon and required to file an Oregon personal income tax return.
- Directed to quarantine by a local or tribal public health authority or healthcare provider because of exposure to someone infected or have COVID-19-related symptoms and are seeking a medical diagnosis.
- Not able to work (including telework) because you need to quarantine or isolate.
- Do not expect to earn more than $60,000 individually or $120,000 jointly in 2020.
- Your employer does not provide COVID-19-related paid sick leave or you have exhausted your available COVID-19-related paid sick leave.
- Are not applying for unemployment insurance benefits for the time off due to quarantine or isolation.
- Are not applying for workers’ compensation benefits for the time off due to quarantine or isolation or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Are not seeking or using benefits from similar COVID-19 quarantine relief programs in Oregon or another state.
- Are not applying for or receiving other forms of paid leave from your employer during your quarantine or isolation, such as banked sick leave or vacation leave.
- Are not laid off or furloughed by your employer.
- Must have notified your employer that you need to quarantine or isolate.
- Can claim only one quarantine period.
