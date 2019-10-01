Hood River Valley High School Counseling Department and ASPIRE will hold a college fair and information night for all HRVHS juniors and seniors and their parents/guardians Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. in the HRVHS Commons.
Dr. Sara Hahn-Huston, new superintendent of Hood River County School District, will be the keynote speaker.
More than 20 different community colleges, four-year colleges and universities will be on site to talk about admissions and answer any questions. In addition, there will be breakout sessions regarding financial aid, scholarships and the admission process. Information will be presented in both English and Spanish.
