- Face coverings will be required for all Oregonians ages five and up in indoor public spaces and outdoors when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.
- Face coverings will be required even in cases of physical exertion indoors, and outdoors when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.
- The maximum indoor capacity limit is capped at 100 for all venues, restaurants and bars.
- Restaurants and bars will be required to stop serving customers at 10 p.m. statewide.
Oregon Health Authority data (last updated before press time at 12:01 a.m. on July 22) shows a total 15,393 cases of COVID-19 statewide out of 352,000 total tests (meaning that roughly 4 percent of tests return positive). Of those, 3,428 have recovered, and there have been 271 deaths.
Hood River County has 139 total COVID cases, 52 recoveries, and zero deaths. Wasco County has 132 total COVID cases, 18 recoveries, and three deaths. Sherman County has 8 cases, one recovery and zero deaths; and Gilliam County has 2 cases, zero recoveries and zero deaths.
Hood River and Wasco counties both have a 4 percent positive return rate on COVID tests; Sherman County has a 3 percent rate and Gilliam County has a 1 percent rate.
For updates and information on COVID-19 in the Gorge, visit https://www.getreadygorge.com/ or https://wascoshermangilliamcovid-19.com/.
