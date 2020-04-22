Regarding the photo of the Hood River Farmers Market published on April 15, Gorge Grown’s Sarah Sullivan wrote, “We’d like our customers to know that we are now only allowing one person from each household into the market for responsible social distancing, and we ask that all customers wear masks as recommended by the Center for Disease Control. Please read our safety protocol before coming to the Market: www.gorgegrown.com.
“Gorge Grown’s Farmers Markets, at their core, are a space for local farmers and food producers to sell direct to consumers. Live music, picnics and other special events do not make a Farmers Market. Other markets that prioritize community building, crafts, music, and prepared food over local farms often have different names, such as the ‘Saturday Market’ in Portland. The Hood River Farmers Market is and will always be more about local food and farmers than anything as long as we are managing it, as much as we appreciate the other benefits and connectivity that the market brings under normal circumstances.”
Klickitat County calls for no outdoor burning
Klickitat County officials are asking residents to refrain from outdoor burning until further notice while they respond to the COVID-19 situation. In a press release, officials said while they recognize the value of controlled burns, doing it at this time may have negative consequences, such as misusing the supply of Personal Protective Equipment, which is already at a limited capacity.
City Councils ratify emergency proclamation
The Bingen City Council followed suit with White Salmon and Klickitat County and ratified Mayor Betty Barnes’ emergency proclamation during an April 14 meeting. The proclamation waives late fees, penalties and water shut-offs due to late or unpaid bills for the duration of the emergency. Greenspace in Daubenspeck Park remains open under the emergency proclamation, but the skate park, play equipment, public restrooms and basketball court have all been closed.
White Salmon’s Kula Chiropractic plans move
Kula Chiropractic Sports and Wellness Center (Dr. Katie Kula) will see patients at its current location 410 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, and then move temporarily to Roberson and Gibbs Building, 1000 E. Jewett, until summer when the clinic’s permanent space is completed, in the former Feast building at N.W. Wauna and Jewett, now owned by Aaron Kreps.
HR Lions suspend container collection program
Out of concern for the health and safety of public donors and club volunteers, the Hood River Lions Club has temporarily suspended collection of deposit beverage containers in Hood River.
The club removed its two bright yellow collection trailers on March 14 from locations at Hood River Supply and First Interstate Bank. Signs at each location also explain the club’s decision.
First Interstate gives $25K to Food Network
For more than a decade, First Interstate Bank has supported and worked with Oregon Food Bank (OFB). In recent years, that support has grown to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to our neighbors in need. Amid the current COVID-19 health crisis, First Interstate and its Foundation stepped up again with a special $25,000 donation to help the OFB support those struggling with food insecurity during this challenging time.
Susannah Morgan, OFB CEO, shared just how important partnerships are during this time. “Community support is always vital to our work,” she explained. “In the face of a pandemic, the financial assistance we receive from individuals and organizations like First Interstate Bank helps us continue our work toward ending hunger for good.”
OFB has seen a 30 percent increase in need for food services during this unprecedented situation and has already helped fund more than $400,000 in local grants to front-line Partner Agencies, ensuring access to food is still flowing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.