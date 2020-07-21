Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a motorcycle versus commercial motor vehicle crash near milepost 76.2 on I-84 eastbound approximately six miles west of The Dalles. Preliminary investigation revealed that a red 2000 Ducati motorcycle operated by Nelson Martin, 42, was traveling in the fast lane and overtaking a 2020 Mack semi truck that was pulling a 2000 Western trailer operated by Angela Lynn Biery, 50, of Pendleton when, for unknown reasons, Martin turned the Ducati over in the fast lane and slid under the Western trailer. Martin suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Woman dies in Sherman County crash
The passenger of a Ford Van, Vickie McDowell, 52, from Washougal, Wash., died July 16 when the vehicle she was traveling in rolled over on westbound Interstate 84, milepost 110.
Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash at approximately 4 p.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Van, operated by Shannon Gatlin, 45, of Camas, Wash., was westbound on I-84 when it traveled into the median and rolled several times.
Gatlin was transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles for serious injuries. DUII is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.
The passenger, McDowell, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman County Ambulance, North Sherman Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
Cable work scheduled in TD
Track Utilities will be placing underground and aerial fiber optic cable for CenturyLink from Court and Fourth streets to 10th, and along 10th to Emerson Street. Work begins Tuesday, July 21 and will continue through July 24. Flaggers will be moving traffic through the work zone, beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. thereafter, continuing until 5 p.m.
Subdivision appeal denied
An appeal brought against administrative approval of a Legacy Development Group subdivision in The Dalles, in the vicinity of 10th, 11th, Richmond and Bradley streets has been denied with conditions. The appeal was brought by Robert Bokum, Denise Dietrich-Bokum, Gary Gingrich, Terri Jo Jester Gingrich and Damon Hulit.
The property owner is Riverview Grove LLC.
Conditions include a permanent pedestrian/bicycle through pathway, no less than 10’ in width, though the northern and southern blocks and sidewalks along E. 12th street to the pavement.
Veteran's Museum finds new home
Councilor Rod Runyon reported at The Dalles City Council meeting Monday, July 13 that the Veteran's museum, which had been housed in the American Legion building until it sold recently, has found a new home, according to a report by Rodger Nichols for the Columbia Gorge News.
"We are going to be moving into what were the Municipal (Court) chambers of city hall," he said. "Municipal Court is now held in council chambers. This is really a good thing. And I think we're going to have a good partnership with the fire district because of the first responder museum, which is kind of a static museum, we're going to incorporate that and try to make that a more robust position as well. So looking forward to it. It'll probably be, probably toward the middle to the end of August before we're up and running in the new facility."
