Wasco County Commission ends weekly pandemic meetings
The Dalles — The Wasco County Board of commissioners will again meet every other week.
With the work of the Unified Command slowing, the Wasco County Board of Commissioners has decided that there is not as much of a need for weekly board sessions, according to Executive Assistant Kathy Clark. Unless circumstances dictate otherwise, there will no longer be special sessions on the weeks in between regular sessions, she said. “However, we will continue to extend the first portion of regular session meetings to allow ample time for COVID-19 updates and questions,” said Clark. “We are grateful for your continued support and participation in the regular sessions which are held at 9 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.”
St. Peter’s Landmark reopens
The Dalles — St. Peter’s Landmark in downtown The Dalles will reopen to visitors Sept. 18 through the rest of the year on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Linda Holcomb, vice president at the Landmark.
Helping Hands crisis line volunteer training starts Oct. 1
Helping Hands Against Violence (HHAV) believes that change happens one caring voice at a time. Helping Hands volunteer training weaves the personal knowledge of experienced advocates and online resources to assure everyone learns new skills and broadens their knowledge about domestic violence and sexual assault response. This fall, crisis line training will be held in Hood River on Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 1. Applicants will have to pass a background check and sign a confidentiality statement prior to training; no previous experience is necessary and the trainings are free (and dinner provided). Volunteers can work on HHAV’s crisis line, which provides crucial intervention services for people in crisis at the time of their greatest need.
“Crisis line advocates gain a unique insight and experience in the mental health field,” said an HHAV press release.
Contact Helping Hands at 541-386-4808 or volunteer@helpinghandsoregon.org for more details on the upcoming training.
Maryhill Museum of Art opens Sep. 18
Maryhill Museum of Art will open to the public on Friday, Sept. 18, with limited days and hours. Timed-entry tickets are required and will be available at www.maryhillmuseum.org beginning Sept. 14. Entry is available for two-hour slots at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 3 p.m. on open days. The museum will be open Fridays through Mondays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Tuesdays through Thursdays. The gardens and grounds will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors are welcome to use the picnic areas socially distanced from other groups. Stonehenge Memorial is open daily from dawn to dusk. Both are free. The café and store remain closed.
The museum has implemented new COVID-19 safety protocols. The museum will operate at 25 percent of capacity and all staff and visitors age two and up, are required to wear a mask while inside the building. A full list of policies and procedures can be found at www.maryhillmuseum.org/reopening.
