Emergency proclamation lifted
White Salmon — On Sept. 14, the mayor of White Salmon issued an emergency proclamation advising that outdoor activities cease until the air quality and fire dangers have passed. On Sept. 16, the city council adopting a resolution ratifying the emergency proclamation and in addition closing Gaddis Park and Spoke Bike Park due to fire dangers. The city council’s resolution stated that the advisement and closures were to remain in affect until Oct. 15, or until the fire chief lifts the advisement and/or closures.
On Sept. 21, Fire Chief Bill Hunsaker and Mayor Marla Keethler lifted the advisement; however, the closures of Gaddis Park and Spoke Bike Park remain in place due to fire danger.
Partition requested in TD
The Dalles — A request to partition an existing 17,755 square foot property at 2323 E. 14th into three parcels (10,961, 2,954 and 3,840 square feet) has been received by the City of The Dalles Community Development Department. The property owners, Billy and Diana Portwood, applied for the change. The property is zoned high density residential.
Fraudulent treaty corrected
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, along with U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, applauded the House passage of the 1865 Treaty Nullification Act on Sept. 22, legislation that would finally nullify the fraudulent Treaty with Middle Oregon Tribes, which prohibited members of the Warm Springs Tribe from leaving their reservation and relinquished all of their off-reservation rights. The bill has already been passed by the Senate and is now headed to the President’s desk.
U.S. Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Kurt Schrader, and Suzanne Bonamici cosponsored the House version of the legislation.
“The Treaty with Middle Oregon Tribes was one of many alarmingly devious moves undertaken by the United States federal government to undermine the rights and sovereignty of Native tribes — tribes that long preceded the establishment of the United States,” said Merkley, who picked up the mantle to address this issue in the Senate after a strong, but ultimately unsuccessful, attempt by former Oregon Senator Mark Hatfield.
