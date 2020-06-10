Women for Ag award Celilo Brun
The Columbia Gorge Oregon Women for Agriculture Chapter awarded a graduating senior a college scholarship for the fourth year. The 2020 recipient is Celilo Brun of Mt. Hood.
The Oregon Women for Agriculture’s mission is working together to communicate the story of today’s agriculture. The purpose is to educate and inform the membership and the pubic about the importance of agriculture to the economy and to the environment; to engage all phases of Oregon agriculture having mutual concerns; to communicate the story of today’s agriculture; to do everything possible to see that agricultural interests are heard and dealt with fairly; and to support and encourage research that will benefit agriculture.
Gunnerson named to Omicron Delta Kappa
Rachel Gunnerson of Hood River, a student at McDaniel College, Westminster, Md., has been named to the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society.
Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society, was installed at the college in 1963. Membership in the society is a high honor, for it carries with it the responsibility of encouraging students in leadership and community service. Juniors and seniors who stand in the upper 35 percent of their classes are eligible and selected on the basis of exceptional leadership in various aspects of campus life.
McDaniel College, founded in 1867, is a four-year, independent college of the liberal arts and sciences offering more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, including pre-professional specializations and student-designed majors, and over 20 graduate programs.
Brending graduates from BSU
Corrie Brending, of White Salmon, graduated with a Master of Public Administration from Boise State University May 9.
Brending was among nearly 2,800 students eligible for degrees. Boise State celebrated their achievements with the university’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on May 9. Watch the full commencement ceremony, along with shout-out videos from students and faculty, at boisestate.edu/commencement.
