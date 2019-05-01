The Next Door is now accepting applications for its Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP). The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 1.

SYEP, an annual program that employs young people ages 16-24 in Hood River and Wasco counties, is a unique, educational work experience that partners closely with the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies to complete projects such as trail restoration throughout the Mt. Hood National Forest and Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, said a Next Door press release.

This full-time, paid summer employment opportunity provides youth with valuable work skills and training, with an emphasis on outdoor education, natural resource management, and teamwork.

SYEP runs June 24 through approximately Aug. 16, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pays $11.25 to $15 per hour. Transportation between The Next Door offices and worksites is provided.

Applications are available at The Next Door in Hood River (965 Tucker Road) and The Dalles (1113 Kelly Ave.). The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 1. For more information, contact Christy Morton at christym@nextdoorinc.org or 541-399-4437.

The following is an excerpt by Cesar Rodriguez, a past participant in SYEP, used with permission:

It’s about pride. The Next Door’s Summer Youth Employment Program is all about pride. Pride in yourself, pride in your crew, pride in our community, and pride in this beautiful place we call home.

I was 15 when my older brother was a crew member in the Summer Youth Employment Program. At the time, I was working in the orchard with our dad when my brother would come home in the evening and tell us about what an awesome day he had. The trails he got to hike, the tools he got to use, the restoration projects he and his crew got to work on. His stories were different everyday, and it all sounded awesome. I wasn’t jealous, but rather motivated, because I knew I could get involved in such a job, too.

I applied for and got into the program the following summer. And summer after that. And the summer after that. I loved it! It wasn’t just a summer job. I really felt like I was giving back to my community.

In the spring of 2018, I wasn’t really sure what I was going to do for the summer when my mom, who works at The Next Door, told me that the Summer Youth Employment Program was looking for a crew leader for the Hood River County crew. I was old enough and experienced enough, and I couldn’t wait to apply. I got the job and immediately started thinking about how I wanted to lead my crew.

In my three years as a crew member, I had varying experiences with my crew leaders. I knew one thing for sure: I wanted to make my crew’s experience about more than just the work we did. I wanted to focus on team building, communication, and helping each crew member grow in their own way. For most of my teenage crew, it was their first job. So I wanted to make it a positive experience they could really learn from and apply to other life situations.

I insisted that everyone on our crew have a good attitude. If I heard someone complain, about the heat, how hard the work was, or anything, everyone stopped working so we could talk and lift that person up. We talked a lot about goals; the importance of having goals, working towards them and not stopping until you meet them.

There were times I didn’t think all the life lessons and motivational talks were working. But as the summer went on, our crew got really close. They were really receptive and listened to what I said. I even had a crew member approach me and say that if it wasn’t for me, she would’ve quit. Manual labor wasn’t her thing. But because the job was much more than just the work we did and really highlighted the importance of teamwork, education, and the beauty of nature, she stayed.

The hottest days of the summer were the toughest and when we faced the most adversity. At the end of one particularly hot day, we had to move and reset six really heavy picnic tables. A couple of crew members melted down because of how hot it was and how tired they were. I was tired and frustrated too, and as much as I wanted to just tell everyone to get it together so we could get it over with and go home, I stopped everyone. We talked about the importance of teamwork; how we really needed everyone for this job. After we took that step back, everyone started encouraging each other and saying, “We can do this!” Everyone felt proud when we did it and the job was done.

The coolest project we worked on by far was the work we did in the National Scenic Area near where the 2017 Eagle Creek fire started. At the time, it was still closed to the public, but we were granted access and got to hike the trail with a forest service guide. We saw the devastation caused by the fire. Patches of gray where there should’ve been green, tree stumps that were once mightily trees now nothing but ash, fallen trees everywhere. The ground that we walked on was unstable, one rainy day away from being a mudslide. As someone who had walked the trail before, it was apparent that the trail had been forever changed. Bridges over Eagle Creek that I had worked on in previous summers were gone; burned by the fire, deemed unsafe, and removed. Among the destruction, it was still easy to see the beauty and resilience of nature and just how much work had been put in over the last year to get the area to where it is now.

Our projects in the area were the restoration work on the Eagle Creek Trail parking lot, and we spent weeks completely restoring the day use area at Wahkeena Falls that was damaged by the fire. We painted the bathrooms, cleared debris, pulled up and reset the picnic tables. We were almost finished with the job when one of the crew members stopped everyone and told us to take a look around at the work we’d done. We recalled what the area looked like when we started. It was a mess. This project was ours and ours alone, so our crew had turned that mess into a beautiful place once again. And our presence on that project freed up other forest service crews for fires and other more dangerous work. We were part of something bigger than ourselves, or even our small crew. We were part of the recovery effort for the whole area.

We talked about the Wahkeena Falls and Eagle Creek projects a lot, while we were completing them and even after we finished. How no one else was going to be coming through there to check our work or make additional improvements. The work we did would be there for years to come. This spurred awesome conversations about the importance of hard work; the idea of not just doing a job but doing it right and feeling proud of what you’ve done.

The end of the Summer Youth Employment Program in August 2018 was an emotional time. Our crew had gotten really close. On our last day, we listed all the places we went, all the jobs we did, how cool it was to have those opportunities, and what a good job we did. Reflecting on my experience as a first-time crew leader, I can say it was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Each member of the crew grew in their own way. I recall one crew member who really doubted himself and his abilities at the start of the summer. He would say things like, “I’m too weak. I can’t do it.” I talked with him a lot about how it’s okay to ask for help, but I never wanted him to say “I can’t.” It was amazing to watch him grow. By the end of the season, this kid was the first person to volunteer for the toughest jobs.

What the Summer Youth Employment Program creates is pride. Everyone in our crew, myself included, felt proud countless times last summer. It’s an important program in our community that gives a lot back. My crew was nearly all Latino. And through our experiences this summer, these youth now have a real sense of ownership over this beautiful area we live in. Access to outdoor activities like hiking is still a growing concept in the Latino community. Going to places like Multnomah Falls and Timberline Lodge was entirely new to the Latinos on the crew. Going to these places and working in these places helped the youth realize that the beauty around us is for everyone, and that includes them. And not only can they go there and enjoy the outdoors, but they have the power and the responsibility to preserve it and make it even better.