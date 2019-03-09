The Next Door will present child sexual abuse prevention-awareness training at its The Dalles location, 1113 Kelly Ave., on Thursday, March 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Participants will learn how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.
This nationally distributed, evidence-based program is proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes, and change child protective behaviors, said a press release. It’s designed for organizations that serve youth and for individuals concerned about the safety of children.
The training is free, with dinner and childcare provided.
For information and registration, contact Liliana Lachino at lilianal@nextdoorinc.org or 541-490-4359.
