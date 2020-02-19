Community members interested in learning more about garden-related topics are invited to attend the next Oregon State University Extension Service Central Gorge Master Gardener training program community class, held Feb. 26 from 6-9 p.m. at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road.
The class will be presented by OSU Metro Master Gardener, Claudia Groth.
This is the second class in a series of six that are open to the public. Classes were selected to be open to the community since Master Gardeners receive many questions on these topics at plant clinics during the growing season, said a press release, and are all held at Valley Christian Church.
To participate in a class, just show up and pay the $10 drop in fee (cash and check only).
Other classes in the series include:
Vertebrate Pest Management presented by Oregon State University Associate Professor, Chip Bubl on Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m. to noon
Vegetable Gardening presented by Oregon State University Associate Professor, Chip Bubl on Saturday, March 7, 1-4 p.m.
For more information, contact Megan Wickersham, education program assistant, OSU Hood River County Extension Master Gardener Program, at 541-386-3343 (x38257).
