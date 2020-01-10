A1 iran protest.JPG

The activist group Hood River Indivisible organized Thursday's protest at Second and Oak streets in response to intensification of violence between the U.S. and Iran, which peaked with last week's killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq by the United States military.

The activist group Hood River Indivisible organized Thursday’s protest at Second and Oak streets in response to intensification of violence between the U.S. and Iran, which peaked with last week’s killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq by the United States military. The 4:30-5:30 p.m. Hood River protest, with about 25 people present, was part of a “National Day Of Action: No War With Iran” on Jan. 9, in coalition with other Indivisible organizations around the country, MoveOn.org, ACLU and others. The groups mobilized to show opposition to war with Iran, and what they term “massive outrage at the real threat to the U.S., Donald Trump,” according to organizer Bonnie New of Hood River. After a brief encounter with the driver of a large utility vehicle, protesters chanted “Big Trucks for Peace!” Iran responded with a missile attack Tuesday that damaged American facilities in Iraq but caused no injuries or casualties, and President Trump appeared to call for a pullback from hostilities, while vowing that under his administration, the Iranian regime would never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

