

Nominations for the Gorge Owned Ninth Annual Tod J. LeFevre Sustainable Champions Award are open through April 15.

This award celebrates passionate local leaders working on innovative, creative solutions to environmental, economic and social issues facing the Gorge, said a press release. “Named for Tod J. LeFevre, a longtime resident of Hood River and a true champion of sustainability, this award honors Tod and his humble determination to collaboratively tackle environmental problems, through his business and through community service,” said a press release.

This year’s Tod J. LeFevre Sustainable Champions Awards will include a short film component, which is now seeking community sponsorship. “GO’s Sustainable Champions Short Film Project will aim to bring more awareness to Tod’s legacy and share inspirational stories from former award recipients,” said a press release.

This film collaboration produced in partnership with Immense Imagery builds on the wide-reaching success of the GO! Local — Power of Choices film, which was viewed by more than 7,000 locals and shared on social media hundreds of times in its first week alone, said a press release. These short films offer sponsors a powerful marketing medium and allow them to demonstrate a generous, purpose-driven commitment to community, said a press release. “As an entirely community-funded nonprofit organization, we are grateful for the support of our sponsors for allowing this work to thrive,” said a press release.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit gorgeowned.org/awards

“There are so many people throughout the Gorge using their knowledge, skills and time to do good — let’s recognize them!” said a press release.

Coming up, the ninth season of Gorge Owned (GO)’s Sense of Place lecture series wraps up Wednesday, April 10 with “Along the Columbia: Discovering the Architectural Heritage of Our Gorge Towns,” led by architectural historian Ellen Shapley. “Our towns are outdoor, living museums, a feast for the eyes, accessible daily, open 24/7 and free of charge,” said a press release, “Join us for a talk which will prepare you for your next, more observant walk, run, ride, or drive through the streets of the Gorge.”