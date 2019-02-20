Operation Outreach, from Insitu, has been rescheduled to Feb. 21 at the company’s Eagle Point facility in Bingen.

The 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. event is free and open to the public, with representatives of 20 or so Gorge-based non-profits on hand providing information about their programs and services, said a press release.

The first non-profit fair was held Feb. 7 in Hood River and scheduled for the following week in Bingen, but was rescheduled because of snow.

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association will be playing. Music and refreshments will be provided.

Operation Outreach is Insitu’s largest employee-driven fundraising campaign and it runs the month of February. Last year, employees raised more than $72,000 for local community programs.