It is not too late to get vaccinated if you haven’t received your flu shot, said the North Central Public Health District (NCPHD). Vaccination is the best way to prevent spread of the flu.
“It is very important that we protect those most vulnerable to influenza,” said a NCPHD press release. “If you have a fever and upper respiratory symptoms, please delay visits to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, day care facilities and hospitals until at least 24 hours after your fever subsides.”
If you visit a clinic or hospital because you are sick, please wear a mask, and continue to wear a mask in public until you have been fever free for 24 hours.
The preventive measures listed below will also help stop the spread of flu, but because people infected with the flu may infect others one day before they become sick, vaccination is still the best way to avoid catching and spreading the flu:
- Cover your cough and sneeze.
- Wash your hands often, using soap and warm water.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Limit close contact with those that are sick.
- Stay home when you’re sick. Protect others at school and work by staying home at least 24-hours after a fever (100-plus degrees) subsides.
- Clean surfaces. Flu germs can live for hours on hard surfaces. Make sure your home and workspace are wiped down frequently, especially where children are playing.
Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, runny or stuffy nose, headache, chills, fatigue and sometimes nausea (more often in children than adults).
Many respiratory viruses have similar symptoms, but influenza tends to be more severe. “Having the flu is no fun and can lead to hospitalization and sometimes death,” said the press release.
Flu shots are available in Hood River at Rite Aid (2049 Cascade Ave.; walk-ins welcome), Safeway (2249 Cascade Ave.; walk-ins welcome) and Walgreens (1727 12th St.; schedule an appointment online at www.walgreens.com/pharmacy/scheduler/scheduler_home.jsp).
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.
