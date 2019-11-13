A2 nubia contreras.JPG

Nubia Contreras, right, talks with Leith Gaines, Columbia Center for the Arts interim director, and Juan Reyes, Radio Tierra board chairman, at the recent RadioThon at CCA.

 Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
Nubia Contreras of Hood River is the new Latino Liaison at Columbia Center for the Arts, a position funded in part by a grant from Oregon Community Foundation.
 
“We are happy to have Nubia join us to discover and develop programs that support the rich culture of Hispanic community in our area,” said Leith Gaines, Columbia Center for the Arts interim director.
 
“We hope to expand on and sustain existing cultural events and exhibitions both in the regional Hispanic communities and draw more of the local Hispanic population to our downtown arts center,” Gaines said.
 
Among her first steps, Contreras will take “inventory” of what programs are currently active in the area to support Hispanic culture. She will then  work with CCA to create connected, relevant programs and events for all Gorge communities to experience, said a press release.
 
Contreras also works as a prevention specialist for the Hood River County Prevention Department.

