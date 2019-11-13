Nubia Contreras of Hood River is the new Latino Liaison at Columbia Center for the Arts, a position funded in part by a grant from Oregon Community Foundation.
“We are happy to have Nubia join us to discover and develop programs that support the rich culture of Hispanic community in our area,” said Leith Gaines, Columbia Center for the Arts interim director.
“We hope to expand on and sustain existing cultural events and exhibitions both in the regional Hispanic communities and draw more of the local Hispanic population to our downtown arts center,” Gaines said.
Among her first steps, Contreras will take “inventory” of what programs are currently active in the area to support Hispanic culture. She will then work with CCA to create connected, relevant programs and events for all Gorge communities to experience, said a press release.
Contreras also works as a prevention specialist for the Hood River County Prevention Department.
Mercado del Valle es más que sólo un mercado de agricultores. Es vibrante, culturalmente diverso, es un festival de comida localizad…
The Mercado del Valle is more than just a farmers market. It is a vibrant, culturally diverse, mini food festival in downtown Odell…
As we move from the wonderful chaos of a Columbia Gorge summer to the more controlled chaos of autumn, it's a great time of year to …
It still felt like summer on Friday, September 13, but just barely, as I drove toward Mt. View Orchards. The sky was blue and the br…
Find out who grows your food.
