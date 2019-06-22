The rare sound of applause and cheering filled the Hood River County meeting room Monday night when the commission amended the 2019-20 budget to accept funds from the Friends of the Oak Grove Park for continued maintenance of the day-park through the end of 2019.
“I understand you guys are a whole lot happier than we are,” said Chair Mike Oates, referring to the difficult budget process and the significant cost cuts the county will be making in the coming weeks.
“You guys give us one bright spot,” added Commissioner Les Perkins.
Oak Grove Park was one of three day-use parks, along with Panorama Point and Ruthton Park, cut from the county’s 2018-19 budget. The other two parks remain closed, but Oak Grove stayed open because Friends of Oak Grove Park donated $4,255 to the county in December 2018 for maintenance of the park through June 30, 2019. Since the park was also not included in the county’s 2019-20 budget, Friends members and community supporters appeared before the commission during its June 17 meeting to propose funding maintenance for the next six months.
“Parks are living things. They’re alive and they need care. We need to take care of it, and we would like to help you, the county, take care of the park,” said Friends Chair Patricia Huff.
“We have invested hundreds of hours of volunteer work in the field for fundraising, cleanup and repair of the park,” she said. “It is truly a well-loved and valuable jewel to the county parks’ system. I personally feel that everything that can be done should be done to help keep it open and healthy to the public.”
The county’s public works department doesn’t yet have an accurate appraisal of how much it will cost to maintain the park for the next six months, but County Administrator Jeff Heckesl told the commissioners it was enough to amend the budget “to include revenue to offset the expense to operate Oak Grove Park for six months … and we’ll take care of the numbers.”
Friends of Oak Grove Park is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to maintaining and improving the park. Donations to the park are tax deductible and can be made online at Friends of Oak Grove Park’s GoFundMe page, www.gofundme.com/friends-of-oak-grove-park, or via checks made out to Friends of Oak Grove Park and mailed to c/o Oak Grove Store, 2120 Country Club Road, Hood River, OR, 97031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.