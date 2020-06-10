One Community Health (OCH)provides COVID-19 checkups starting June 10 at The Dalles Middle School. The free checkups continue June 17 and June 24, and July 1.
The same service is scheduled Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 23 at OCH in The Dalles; for details, call 541-386-6380 or go to onecommunityhealth.org/farm-workers.
Virtual visits are also available, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; call 541-386-6380. OCH staff were part of a combination of drive-up services last month at Wy’east Middle School: Hood River School District and FISH provided food and the Wy’east EXCEL program provided prepared meals and new books to students and their families. About 300 families were served on May 20.
