Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) closed recreational hunting, fishing, crabbing and clamming to all non-residents as of Friday, April 10 at 11:59 p.m. This response is due to concern over travel to rural areas of Oregon in order to participate in these activities. Restrictions will be lifted once it is determined that travel to Oregon is safe. Restrictions do not apply to anyone living in Oregon for less than six months who have not been able to establish residency. Hunting and fishing seasons will remain open, but ODFW is discouraging residents from traveling to participate. The Dalles Dock will also remain open for Oregon residents.
Recreationists should practice physical distancing, check access, as some areas may be closed. State Parks are closed; stay home if you are sick and carry needed supplies with you to minimize non-essential stops — including buying your license/tag online instead of making a trip to a license sale agent if possible.
