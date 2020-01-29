One Tree Hill opened its new downtown Hood River location last week.
Owner Lynda Webber said she is excited to have a street front location after starting her business in her home in early 2019.
“While our goal is to continue to support our existing clients, we are able to welcome new clients to our convenient location on Third Street in downtown Hood River,” Webber said.
One Tree Hill provides business consulting and other services.
“We are equipped to guide clients through the processes of business start-ups, upsizing and downsizing, operations efficiencies, planning and strategy, as well as a variety of human Resources and talent acquisition services,” she said.
For additional information, contact One Tree Hill Consulting at www.onetreehillconsulting.com.
The company’s name is based on One Tree Hill Maungakieie, located in a 425-acre park in Auckland, New Zealand, where Webber, who is of Maori descent, grew up. Maungakiekie now is the home to a memorial showing respect to the Maori people. The land was at one time taken by the government but was returned to the Maori people in 2014.
