As Oregon OSHA continues to process and evaluate complaints related to COVID-19, the division encourages workers and members of the public to use its online workplace hazard reporting form.
While people may still call the division with complaints, the online reporting form offers a quicker way to bring concerns to the division’s attention.
“We will continue to take phone calls about workplace hazards concerning the novel coronavirus,” said Michael Wood, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “However, our online system is just as fast — if not faster — at absorbing complaints and allowing us to efficiently respond to them.”
Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state’s workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers.
For more information, visit osha.oregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.