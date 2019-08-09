Continued from Aug. 7

Food Preservation

Adult Medal 

Kathy Bullock

Middle School Medal

Ava Gonzales Haynie

Children’s Medal

Vivienne Lee

Adult

Sue Baker, 1 Red, 2 White

Kathy Bullack, 3 Blue, 1 Red, 1 White

Bonnie Coleman, 3 Red, 1 White

Pamala Allen-Dean, 7 Blue, 1 Red

Ellisa Fellows, 4 Blue, 1 Red, 2 White

Sandra Haynie, 5 Blue

Leanne Hogie, 1 Blue, 1 Red

Heather Kinoshita, 2 Blue, 1 Red

Kathy Mitchell, 25 Blue, 5 Red, 1 White

Michor Mainwaring, 2 Red, 1 White

Jeff Mitchell, 5 Blue

Diane Parrott, 1 Red

Mary Parrott, 1 Red

Middle School

Ava Gonzales, 1 Blue

Children

Vivienne Lee, 1 Blue

Textiles and quilts

Over 70

Becky Bugge, 1 Blue, 1 Red

Marbe Cook, 3 Red, 1 White

Elizabeth Garber, 4 Blue

Linda Guertin, 4 Blue, 2 Red

Jean Stone, 2 Red

Adult

Kathy Bullock, 1 Red

Lorna Greenwood, 3 Blue, 2 Red, 1 White

Anne Marie Martin, 7 Blue

Judith Pogue, 1 Blue

Smitty Price, 2 Blue, 1 Red

Kim Vogel, 3 Blue

Pro

Barb Frasier, 1 Blue, 2 Red, 3 White

Children

Shelby See, 1 Blue

Fruits and vegetables

Adult

Pamela Allen-Dean, 4 Blue, 3 Red

Elizabeth Betts, 2 Blue, 1 Red

Tim Cantrell, 22 Blue, 5 Red

Kellie Hughes, 3 Blue

Leanne Hogie, 9 Blue, 1 Red

Ciarra Gressett, 2 Blue

James Lee, 1 Blue, 1 Red

Diane Parrott, 4 Blue, 4 Red

Sara Trask, 1 Blue

Over 70

Kay Arbuckle, 5 Blue

Jean Hardman, 11 Blue, 5 Red

Joann Gage, 2 Blue

Mary Parrott, 3 Blue, 4 Red

Eileen Utroske, 1 Blue

High School

Hailey Betts, 2 Blue, 5 Red

Ryan Betts, 1 Blue, 3 Red

Michelle Kinoshita, 3 Blue, 1 Red

Middle School

Kyah Ferrel, 2 Blue

Dillon Loomis, 3 Blue

Jadira Palacios, 14 Blue

Eric Palacios, 2 Blue

Children

Shaylee Chavez, 6 Blue, 2 Red

Mika Hedges, 2 Blue

Wesley Gressett, 3 Blue

Owen Gressett, 3 Blue

Tyson Harjo, 2 Blue

Vivienne Lee, 1 Blue

Beginner

Evelyn Lee, 1 Blue

Ceramics

Special Awards

Medal, High School: Ali Haynes

Beginner

Tyson Harjo, 1 Red

Julie Harjo, 2 Red

Travis Betts, 1 Blue

Landon Reed, 1 Blue

Forrest Diem, 1 Blue, 1 Red

High school

Ali Haynes, 1 Blue

Hailey Betts, 3 Blue

Children

Evelyn Betts, 1 Red

Tatum Wyatt, 1 Blue

Lineka Diem, 1 Blue

