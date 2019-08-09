Continued from Aug. 7
Food Preservation
Adult Medal
Kathy Bullock
Middle School Medal
Ava Gonzales Haynie
Children’s Medal
Vivienne Lee
Adult
Sue Baker, 1 Red, 2 White
Kathy Bullack, 3 Blue, 1 Red, 1 White
Bonnie Coleman, 3 Red, 1 White
Pamala Allen-Dean, 7 Blue, 1 Red
Ellisa Fellows, 4 Blue, 1 Red, 2 White
Sandra Haynie, 5 Blue
Leanne Hogie, 1 Blue, 1 Red
Heather Kinoshita, 2 Blue, 1 Red
Kathy Mitchell, 25 Blue, 5 Red, 1 White
Michor Mainwaring, 2 Red, 1 White
Jeff Mitchell, 5 Blue
Diane Parrott, 1 Red
Mary Parrott, 1 Red
Middle School
Ava Gonzales, 1 Blue
Children
Vivienne Lee, 1 Blue
Textiles and quilts
Over 70
Becky Bugge, 1 Blue, 1 Red
Marbe Cook, 3 Red, 1 White
Elizabeth Garber, 4 Blue
Linda Guertin, 4 Blue, 2 Red
Jean Stone, 2 Red
Adult
Kathy Bullock, 1 Red
Lorna Greenwood, 3 Blue, 2 Red, 1 White
Anne Marie Martin, 7 Blue
Judith Pogue, 1 Blue
Smitty Price, 2 Blue, 1 Red
Kim Vogel, 3 Blue
Pro
Barb Frasier, 1 Blue, 2 Red, 3 White
Children
Shelby See, 1 Blue
Fruits and vegetables
Adult
Pamela Allen-Dean, 4 Blue, 3 Red
Elizabeth Betts, 2 Blue, 1 Red
Tim Cantrell, 22 Blue, 5 Red
Kellie Hughes, 3 Blue
Leanne Hogie, 9 Blue, 1 Red
Ciarra Gressett, 2 Blue
James Lee, 1 Blue, 1 Red
Diane Parrott, 4 Blue, 4 Red
Sara Trask, 1 Blue
Over 70
Kay Arbuckle, 5 Blue
Jean Hardman, 11 Blue, 5 Red
Joann Gage, 2 Blue
Mary Parrott, 3 Blue, 4 Red
Eileen Utroske, 1 Blue
High School
Hailey Betts, 2 Blue, 5 Red
Ryan Betts, 1 Blue, 3 Red
Michelle Kinoshita, 3 Blue, 1 Red
Middle School
Kyah Ferrel, 2 Blue
Dillon Loomis, 3 Blue
Jadira Palacios, 14 Blue
Eric Palacios, 2 Blue
Children
Shaylee Chavez, 6 Blue, 2 Red
Mika Hedges, 2 Blue
Wesley Gressett, 3 Blue
Owen Gressett, 3 Blue
Tyson Harjo, 2 Blue
Vivienne Lee, 1 Blue
Beginner
Evelyn Lee, 1 Blue
Ceramics
Special Awards
Medal, High School: Ali Haynes
Beginner
Tyson Harjo, 1 Red
Julie Harjo, 2 Red
Travis Betts, 1 Blue
Landon Reed, 1 Blue
Forrest Diem, 1 Blue, 1 Red
High school
Ali Haynes, 1 Blue
Hailey Betts, 3 Blue
Children
Evelyn Betts, 1 Red
Tatum Wyatt, 1 Blue
Lineka Diem, 1 Blue
