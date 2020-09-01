Oregon’s COVID-19 case rate seems to be in decline, but state health officials are nervous about a potential uptick in cases, following the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.
Noting separate outbreaks tied to a 10-person family get-together earlier this summer, and a weekend at the beach where 20 people gathered, the state’s top health officials cautioned that outbreaks happened when people were infectious, but asymptomatic.
“As we head into the upcoming Labor Day holiday, I want to caution people to strongly rethink your celebrations,” Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, said Thursday. “Limit your social gatherings outside your household. The governor has made indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people off limits.
“Wear a face covering outside or indoors when you can’t maintain 6 feet of physical distance. If you have a small gathering, consider hosting it outdoors, rather than indoors and, of course, wash your hands frequently.”
Allen and Oregon Public Health Director Dr. Dean Sidelinger said last week was the third consecutive week the state saw a decline in cases, but Oregon isn’t out of the woods yet. Allen said Oregon’s positive test rate fell from 5.4 percent to 5.1 percent last week.
“Hospitalizations offer further encouragement,” Allen noted. “Since Aug. 14, we’ve seen a 41 percent decrease in currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients, from 167 to 118.” Allen cautioned that OHA still needs to confirm the trend.
