Oregon State Police in The Dalles are seeking information on a hit-and-run involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 83 May 1.
OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a hit and run crash on Interstate 84 near exit 85 in The Dalles On Friday, May 1 at 11:38 a.m.
Several witnesses reported a lime green with grey highlights, 2000s model Subaru Outback hatchback with dusty red dirt, operated by a heavy-set male with grey ear-length hair and a full beard driving the wrong way (westbound in the eastbound lanes) on the exit 85 off ramp and Interstate 84.
Several vehicles were able to swerve and avoid the vehicle.
While attempting to avoid the vehicle, a Ford Focus, operated by Peter Chapman, 24, of Vancouver, Wash., swerved, struck the center divider and rolled onto its side. Chapman was belted and not injured.
The suspect vehicle did a U-turn on the freeway and proceeded back towards exit 85. It is unknown if the vehicle returned to The Dalles or continued westbound on the freeway.
OSP is requesting anyone with information regarding the Subaru or the man driving it to contact OSP Dispatch at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Trooper Michael Holloran.
