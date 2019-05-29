Juntos, pronounced “hoon toes,” is an Oregon State University Extension program that supports Latino students and their families in discovering and preparing for post-secondary educational and career opportunities through workshops, one-on-one mentoring, college visits and more.
On Saturday, May 11, two buses filled with students, moms, dads and younger siblings from Hood River and Wasco counties made the journey to the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis to participate in the Third Biennial Juntos Family Day along with over 1,500 Juntos participants from across the state.
For many, this was their first visit to a college or university.
The day began with a warm “¡Bienvenidos!” from OSU President Ed Ray and Vice Provost of Outreach and Engagement Scott Reed. University volunteers then grouped the participants and escorted them to one of 11 different workshops, one sponsored by each of the colleges of OSU. Faculty and current students offered program and career information and there were hands-on activities for families, like making “flubber” at the College of Science and watching how fire behaves on slopes at the College of Forestry. Each college also hosted their group for lunch.
In the afternoon, families participated in tours of campus, discussions on financial aid and a student/parent panel where current Latino students and their parents shared their experiences. There was also a large resource fair in the student union plaza, where families could talk individually with representatives from the colleges and many different programs on campus.
This amazing day, which is free for all participants, culminated in a festive celebration including piñatas and a mariachi band. Benny Beaver was on hand for photos and hugs for the little ones.
Juntos Family Day is a huge undertaking and could not have taken place without the great dedication of our campus and regional program coordinators and financial support from partners and individual donors. Our Hood River and Wasco county Juntos Coordinator Andrea Flores has been connecting with local families all year, providing college and career readiness education and support through workshops and one-one-one mentoring. Hood River and North Wasco school districts and Migrant Education programs have provided financial and practical support. Both school districts donated busses for the event.
In Hood River and Wasco counties and across the state, Juntos is working hard to help students and families realize their educational dreams. The goal of Juntos Family Day was to warmly welcome the whole family, to inspire the students and to show them that college is possible.
If the smiles on the faces of the participants is an indicator, I would say we met our goal!
If you would like to make a donation to the Juntos program, to help us keep offering local programs and college visits, please go to bit.ly/supportjuntos.
