In the over 100 years that the Extension Service has provided Family and Health programming in communities, the types and content of information has changed dramatically as we seek to provide needed and useful information to communities about how to improve and maintain health.
We continue to provide food preservation and food safety education and outreach as we have done for over a century, but now, our information is accessible via dozens of online recipes and publications, a state-wide Food Preservation Facebook Page, as well as a nationally award winning “Canning Timer and Checklist” app for both iPhone and Android users that simply and effectively guides users through every step of the canning process.
We’re no longer teaching folks how to stuff their own mattresses or the finer points of removing stains from various fabrics as my Home Economics predecessors would have done. Today, our mission is to support healthy individuals, healthy families, and healthy communities through our work in health equity, food systems, nutrition education, healthy cooking, and physical activity.
You’ll see us working in the community in schools, food pantries, grocery stores, housing sites and at various community meetings, coalitions, and advisory councils. We provide programs like FoodHero.org, StrongWomen, and Master Food Preservers and support initiatives like Blue Zones, the Food Security Coalition, and Healthy Celebrations in local schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.