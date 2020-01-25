Columbia Gorge Master Naturalist field course apps open Feb. 1
Oregon State University Extension in Hood River and Wasco counties is again offering the Master Naturalist Eco Region Course. The goal of the course “is to train passionate volunteers for Gorge-based organizations that offer environmental education, stewardship or community science projects,” said an OSU press release.
The application process opens on Feb. 1.
An information night has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3 from 6-7 p.m. at the Hood River Extension Conference Room, 2990 Experiment Station Drive. All are welcome to attend.
About the program
Students will travel from the east to the west end of the Gorge, learning from local educators about the flora and fauna as well as the geological and human forces that have shaped it. Students will also practice the skills of a naturalist, including observation and interpretation.
The course includes seven sessions: April 5 and 19, May 17 and 31, July 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27.
Sessions are all day and occur on Sundays. Continuing education credit is available for teachers. Applications are due March 1.
For more information or to apply, visit oregonmasternaturalist.org/Ecoregion_courses or contact Ann Harris at 541-386-3343 or ann.harris@oregonstate.edu.
