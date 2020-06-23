LeAnn Locher, marketing and communications strategist, has been named Master Gardener outreach program coordinator for Oregon State University Extension Service.
Locher will join Gail Langellotto, statewide coordinator of the Master Gardener program, in a new position that will oversee diversity initiatives, branding and marketing, website management and social media, said an OSU Extension press release.
She founded LeAnn Locher & Associates in 2006, providing creative and strategic communication services to national and local nonprofit organizations and public sector clients, including Metro Master Gardeners.
“Our program is so lucky to be working with someone who has LeAnn’s credentials, skillset and love of horticulture,” Langellotto said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in the Master Gardener program has skyrocketed: Over 40,000 people enrolled in an online Master Gardener short course and our social media following has more than tripled to over 20,000 followers. The pandemic has focused attention on the importance of gardening to food security and strong community food systems. Hiring a Master Gardener program outreach coordinator right now is timely, and will allow OSU to better serve the needs of the gardening public.”
Locher first became a Master Gardener in 2009. As a communication strategist and designer, she has managed staff, budgets and work plans for major events, openings, brand launches, media events, equity initiatives and fundraising campaigns. Locher holds a bachelor’s degree in information and communication studies, from California State University, Chico.
