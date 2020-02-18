On Feb. 17, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible missing person, last seen at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort. After verifying that his vehicle was still on site, Meadows Ski Patrol conducted a search, locating the body of 47-year-old Tim Bauters of Sunnyvale, Calif.
At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 17, HRCSO was notified of a possible missing person. Family of Tim Bauters called advising that he had been in Oregon for an extended work trip and failed to arrive back in California as planned. The last known communication had placed him at Mt. Hood Meadows on Friday, Feb. 14. He was believed to be snowboarding alone, was reportedly in good shape, and had gone to Meadows multiple times while on his work trip. Meadows security was able to verify that his rental vehicle was still on site, and a record of Bauters’ lift scans narrowed down a last known time and location.
The HRCSO Search & Rescue aircraft was launched, while at the same time Meadows Ski Patrol began searching the likely area. At approximately 6:15 p.m., HRCSO received a call from Meadows that the body of Bauters had been located in the Heather Canyon area. Deputies responded to Meadows and the Medical Examiner was advised. Notification to the family was made by local law enforcement in California. No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.