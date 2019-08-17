The inaugural Kids Event featuring instruction and inspiration from the pros was one highlight of the SIC Gorge Paddle Challenge at Hood River Waterfront Park Aug. 16-18.
Paddle Challenge hosts two full days of competitions for all ages and race classes and this year featured a Kids Event on Friday. The Kids Event, for ages 6 and up, happened from 2-4 p.m. and featured professional SUP (stand up paddleboard) athletes, including Hood River’s own Fiona Wylde and members of Team SIC.
“We are excited to introduce more kids to the sport of Standup Paddling and we feel fortunate to be able to offer this event for 2019,” said Erin Gates, a partner in the SIC Gorge Paddle Challenge.
All weekend, Paddle Challenge action takes place in full view of the Hood River Waterfront Park. This year, the Course Race day will feature sprint-length course races and a Pro/Grom relay where the top SUP athletes in the world will team up with kids in a friendly race designed to build camaraderie and encourage teamwork.
The event will kick off each morning with yoga classes that are also open to the public.
Anyone is welcome and encouraged to attend these events.
