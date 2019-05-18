Gorge Arts and Business Alliance hosts a preview Wednesday of the 600-seat performing arts center that Performing Arts Initiative (PAI) envisions on Westcliff Drive in Hood River.
The community is invited to The Foley, 106 East Fourth St., The Dalles, on May 22 from 5:30-7 p.m.
TV actor Shannon Day (“Grimm,” “Portlandia,” “Pretty Little Liars”), a PAI board member, will be joined by board member Dave Sliwa, formerly of Insitu, presenting updates on PAI progress on plans for a new Performing Arts Center. Day called it “an unveiled look” with new renderings and graphics of the complex.
The theater venue and setting will anchor the performing arts in the Gorge, attract a broad range and depth of talent, bring new dollars into the region, and enliven the arts along the Columbia River and beyond, according to press release.
Attendees are invited to socialize, participate in a discussion, ask questions, and become involved, according to board member John Hardham. The Pines 1852 estate winery will pour no-host tastings and hors d’oeuvre are available.
Learn more at gorgeperformingarts.org.
