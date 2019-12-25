The Parkdale Alumni Scholarship Committee is seeking donations to provide financial support for selected high school seniors who attended Parkdale Elementary School and will be continuing their education.
“This is a very worthwhile way to support hard working high school graduates from the upper valley,” said committee volunteer Angie Green. “On behalf of everyone on the committee, we thank you for your generous support.”
Since 2009, the scholarship committee has awarded $34,750 to 54 high school graduating seniors who are continuing their education. To be considered for a scholarship, students must have attended Parkdale Elementary School for a minimum of three years, performed well academically and participated in volunteer work and school and community activities.
The funds can be used towards continuing education in a trade school, community college or university.
The scholarship committee has partnered with the Hood River County Education Foundation for collecting donations. If you wish to make a contribution, address a check to the Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF) with a note on it “for Parkdale Scholarship” and mail to Parkdale Elementary School, PO Box 69, Parkdale, OR 97041. For details, contact Green at 541-806-0083 or amgreen@gorge.net.
