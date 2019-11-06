On Nov. 1, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leif Sorensen for Assault in the First Degree and Attempted Murder.
This followed a 911 call from a 35-year-old male who reported having been stabbed in the chest. Sorensen was arrested and lodged at NORCOR after a brief search in a wooded area near the house.
On Nov. 1, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5600 block of Trout Creek Ridge Road after Hood River County 911 received a call from 35-year-old Hans Severinsen, who reported being stabbed in the chest by his brother.
HRCSO deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, finding that the suspect had already left.
The victim was given immediate care by EMS and transported to the Odell area, where he was then taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center via Life Flight and is listed in critical condition.
Parkdale and Hood River fire personnel responded.
Sorensen was located less than a mile away after a short search and taken into custody without incident. The incident is being investigated by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid-Columbia Major Crimes Task Force.
