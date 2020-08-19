A Parkdale man, arrested in November 2019 for allegedly stabbing his brother, has pled guilty to one charge of Assault in the Second Degree, and has been sentenced to 70 months in prison, 36 months of post-prison supervision.
In addition, the defendant, Leif Andrew Sorensen, 39, must pay the victim $5,000 in restitution, and pay an additional $5,250 to the court in fines and attorney fees.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office first arrested Sorensen on Nov. 1 on charges of Assault in the First Degree and Attempt to Commit a Crime — Murder after responding to a 911 call from 36-year-old Hans Severinsen, who reported that Sorensen had stabbed him in the chest. Severinsen was given immediate care by EMS at the scene and transported to the Odell area, where he was then taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center via Life Flight. He has since been released.
Sorensen was released from the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility (NORCOR) on a conditional release agreement on Nov. 20, 2019 but was taken back into custody on July 6, 2020, on a First Degree charge of Failure to Appear, according to NORCOR’s booking release reports.
Sorensen pled guilty and was sentenced on the Assault in the Second Degree charge in Hood River County Circuit Court on Aug. 4. All other charges were dismissed. On Aug. 12, he was transferred from NORCOR to the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, Ore.
