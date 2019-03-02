Parkdale’s Oregon Battle of the Books team, the OBOTS, won the Gorge Invitational on Sunday, Feb. 24.
The OBOTS competed in a triple tie-breaker to win at the last minute.
OBOB is an after-school program involving students in grades 3-12, and a partnership between schools and Oregon Library Association, encouraging teamwork and cooperation along with literary comprehension. Teams read a book list and then are paired with another team to answer questions about story content.
Parkdale sent three OBOB teams to the tournament. Other teams and members included:
Wacky Wombats — comprised of Akasha Peirce, Sophia Keokler, Meg Donnelly and Bodie Steuben
Obobians — comprised of Camron Sams, Oceana McQuade, Claire Monroe and Evie Betts
Parkdale Elementary coaches Shannon Monroe and Emily Findeisen said they were “extremely proud of all who participated.”
Corinda Elliot was the tournament coordinator; 16 teams participated including teams from Parkdale, May Street and Mosier.
