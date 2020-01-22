Several dozen friends, family and co-workers gather Jan. 16 at Parkhurst to surprise Rachelle Bisbee, center, for winning the Mission Value Vision (MVV) caregiver award for parent company Enlivant’s west division.
Bisbee, Parkhurst’s activities coordinator, travels to this week Chicago, where she is in line to win the national Enlivant MVV award.
“Besides her commitment to community is her sincere compassion for the residents,” said Parkhurst Executive Director Tim Dufour, center. At left is Community Relations Manager Terri Hansen. “I see her every day engaging with a resident in need, and the way to describe it is God-driven. Those are the things that carry our values and you were recognized for that and your community outreach,” he said.
“I’m very proud of her to get to this point — there are the east, central and west conferences and she was chosen to be the one person from west division,” which totals hundreds of employees in 47 facilities. Her cousin and co-worker, Lead Medications Aide Laticia Bisbee, accompanied her to Chicago.
