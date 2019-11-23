The City of Hood River is hosting its second open house to present findings and recommendations from the 2019 Downtown Parking Study on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hood River Hotel.
The public is invited to share feedback and learn about the study’s draft strategy recommendations.
The Strategy Summary and Implementation Outline is available on the planning department’s web page: cityofhoodriver.gov/planning/current-planning-department-projects/downtown-parking-study/.
During the open house, city staff and its consultant will present the proposed strategy and implementation options, and review information received from earlier community outreach efforts. They will also be available to answer questions.
The Hood River Hotel is located at 102 Oak Street in Hood River. Input from the open house will help finalize recommended strategies that will be evaluated by City Council, according to a press release.
For more information, contact the City Planning Department at 541-387-5210.
