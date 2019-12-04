Oregon State Police (OSP) is continuing the investigation into this evening’s fatal pedestrian crash on I -84 near Cascade Locks.
On Nov. 30 at about 7 p.m., OSP and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Interstate 84 westbound near milepost 51 involving two motor vehicles that collided with a pedestrian.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Subaru passenger car, operated by Meghan Moorhead, age 32, from Portland, was westbound in the right lane. A pedestrian, identified as Kevin Burrows-Ellenberg, age 32, from Boise, Idaho, for unknown reasons walked into the path of the Subaru from the westbound shoulder, according to an OSP press release.
Burrows-Ellenberg came to rest in the left lane and into the path of a Toyota 4 Runner, operated by Solomon Jacobsen, age 46, from Rufus.
Burrows-Ellenburg was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Both Moorhead and Jacobsen stopped at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.
OSP was assisted by Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT and Cascade Locks Fire Department.
