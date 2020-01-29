Beer Connoisseur magazine has named pFriem Family Brewing Best Brewery of 2019, the Hood River brewery announced Monday. And Beer Connoisseur went a step farther.
“Our review is blind and greatly controlled in order to eliminate all bias. In our 10 years of publishing, there has not been another brewery that consistently receives as many World Class and Exceptional ratings from our panel as pFriem,” wrote Lynn Davis, founder, editor and publisher of The Beer Connoisseur.
“In fact, no other brewery even comes close. pFriem is unequivocally The Beer Connoisseur’s best brewery of all time,” Davis added. “This is not our editorial opinion. This is a fact as demonstrated by the reviews. Congratulations to pFriem on earning my personal designation as The Beer Connoisseur’s best brewery of all time!”
The brewery was named Brewery of the Year and Best Brewpub Experience in the 2018 Oregon Beer Awards, and has won numerous medals from Great American Beer Festival, Brussels Ale Festival, and more.
The tasting room will close Feb. 18-21 for a remodel and re-open for regular service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 for the annual statewide beer tour Zwickelmania, a day when it is likely to be as packed as ever.
pFriem fills the entire Halyard Building on Portway Avenue in the waterfront business district and is close to finishing its new production facility in Cascade Locks.
