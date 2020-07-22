When the pandemic caused schools and Lyle’s single market to close in March and April, Lyle Community Council President Julie Larson organized a purely volunteer grassroots effort to feed vulnerable community members. A small cadre of people delivered food boxes to around 80 families throughout the Lyle School District boundaries every two weeks, April through June, operating from the school’s cafeteria. Seeking a more permanent location and source of food, Larson approached the Washington Gorge Action Program about opening a food bank site at the Lyle Activity Center, at the intersection of Highway 14 and Third Street. With local volunteers providing the labor, the newest location of a WAGAP food bank currently operates as a drive-through, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Opening dates were July 1 and July 15. The program continues Aug. 5 and 19, and Sept. 2 and 16. To sign up for a food box, call 509-281-0884.
Tags
Recommended for you
More from this section
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID outbreak identified among HRVHS sports teams; Brote de COVID identificó entre los equipos de jóvenes de HRVHS
- All HRVHS sites closed after sports team outbreak; Todos los sitios de HRVHS cerraron después del brote del equipo deportivo
- Nichols Basin dock area closed due to crowding; Event Site restrictions begin today
- COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Tofurky/ Brote de COVID-19 confirmado en Tofurky
- Port of HR issues rule changes to waterfront sites, starting July 25
- Port to implement Event Site parking limitations to discourage crowding, COVID-19 risk
- HR Schools edge toward fall reopening plan
- Logging Protest
- COVID does not affect all communities equally
- Corona prevention top strategy as HR boys start 2020-21 season
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Paint, other improvement give new look to Mt. View Grange: Community comes together for improvements
- Police reports, July 22 edition
- Senior Living: Dementia is not the end of living
- Port of HR implements restrictions on waterfront:Reducing crowding goal of new rules
- Local food businesses adapt to COVID
- Parklets on Oak Street get to stay: ODOT to transfer jurisdiction of street to City of HR following conflict over right of way
- The Dalles expands parklet, sidewalk detour program
- Photo gallery: Lyle Food Bank
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.